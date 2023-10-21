Get Ready for UFC 294: Main Card Fights and How to Watch

The highly-anticipated UFC 294 event features two exciting fights on the main card that are sure to captivate fans. The first match will showcase Khamzat Chimaev against Kamaru Usman in a middleweight bout, followed Islam Makhachev taking on Alexander Volkanovski in a thrilling lightweight title fight.

To catch all the action, you’ll need to tune in to ESPN Plus Pay-Per-View (PPV) as UFC 294 will not be available on regular local or cable TV broadcasts. The event will be exclusively streamed live on ESPN Plus PPV. If you’re already a subscriber to ESPN+, the price to watch the fights is $79.99. If you’re new to ESPN+, you can sign up for the bundle deal at $134.98.

ESPN+ is a streaming service that focuses on sports content, offering live and on-demand games and events. It is not a traditional TV channel. Whether it’s worth the money depends on your level of interest in sports and the specific sports that matter to you. You can refer to our comprehensive ESPN+ guide to learn more about the service and how to access ESPN+ games and events on your TV.

The main card fights at UFC 294 will kick off at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. However, the most anticipated battles are scheduled later in the evening. Khamzat Chimaev versus Kamaru Usman is expected to start around 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET, followed Islam Makhachev versus Alexander Volkanovski at approximately 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m.

Please note that the starting times are subject to change based on the duration of the preceding fights. It’s important to stay updated to ensure you don’t miss any of the action.

Here’s a quick overview of the main card fights and their odds:

– Islam Makhachev (c) -245 vs. Alexander Volkanovski (c) +200 (Lightweight title fight)

– Khamzat Chimaev -355 vs. Kamaru Usman +280 (Middleweights)

– Magomed Ankalaev -345 vs. Johnny Walker +275 (Light Heavyweights)

– Ikram Aliskerov -600 vs. Warlley Alves +440 (Middleweights)

– Said Nurmagomedov -285 vs. Muin Gafurov +230 (Bantamweights)

The prelims will begin at 7 a.m. PT on ESPN+, featuring several exciting matchups, including Muhammad Mokaev vs. Tim Elliot and Trevor Peek vs. Mohammad Yahya.

Make sure to mark your calendars for UFC 294 and get ready for an action-packed event filled with fierce competition and unforgettable moments.

Sources: ESPN Plus, DraftKings