Best Options for Watching College Football This Season

If you’re wondering how to watch college football this season, there are several great options available to you. Whether you’re looking for the best overall streaming service, the best option for a single game, or the most affordable choice, we’ve got you covered.

Best Overall: YouTube TV

YouTube TV is our top pick for streaming college football. For $52.99/month for the first three months (and $72.99/month after), you’ll get access to more than 100 live channels, including ESPN, which will allow you to watch the UCLA vs. Stanford game. YouTube TV also offers six household accounts, three simultaneous streams, and unlimited DVR space.

Best for Single Game: FuboTV

If you’re just looking to watch a single game, FuboTV is a great option. They offer a seven-day free trial and have more than 250 channels of live TV. For $74.99/month, you’ll have access to ESPN and all the other channels you’ll need to watch the UCLA vs. Stanford game. Plus, you can watch on up to 10 screens at once.

Most Affordable: Sling TV

If budget is a concern for you, Sling TV offers a more affordable option. For $55/month ($27.50 for the first month), you’ll get 46 channels, including ESPN. However, if you’re only interested in the UCLA vs. Stanford game, you can opt for the basic Orange Plan for $20 for the first month and $40 for subsequent months, which includes ESPN.

So, whether you’re looking for the best overall streaming service, the best option for a single game, or the most affordable choice, YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV are all great options to consider for watching college football this season.

Sources: The Associated Press