The Best Streaming Services to Watch College Football:

Are you eagerly awaiting the UCLA vs. Arizona college football game? Wondering how to catch all the action without a cable or satellite TV subscription? Look no further! We’ve compiled a list of the top streaming platforms that offer live coverage of college football, providing you with the ultimate viewing experience.

1. FuboTV: Best for Single Game

Experience the excitement of college football with FuboTV’s seven-day free trial. With over 250 channels of live TV and the ability to watch 10 screens simultaneously, FuboTV offers a comprehensive package for sports enthusiasts. For just $74.99 per month, you can enjoy access to FS1 coverage, including games like UCLA vs. Arizona football. FuboTV also provides a wide range of sports channels, including ABC, CBS, ESPN, NBC, NFL Network, and more.

2. Sling TV: Most Affordable

If you’re looking for an affordable streaming option, Sling TV is the way to go. With their Blue Plan, priced at $40 per month after a discounted rate of $20 for the first month, you can enjoy FS1 coverage and a plethora of other sports channels. Sling TV’s Blue Plan allows for three concurrent streams and provides 50 hours of DVR space, enhancing your viewing experience. ESPN, ABC, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network are just a few of the channels included in Sling TV’s sports offerings.

With these streaming services, you don’t need to rely on traditional cable or satellite TV to enjoy the thrill of college football. Simply sign up for the platform that suits your needs and get ready to cheer on your favorite teams from the comfort of your own home.

FAQ

Q: Can I watch the UCLA vs. Arizona football game without cable or satellite TV?

A: Absolutely! Both FuboTV and Sling TV offer FS1 coverage, allowing you to watch the game without a cable or satellite TV subscription.

Q: What other sports channels do these streaming platforms offer?

A: In addition to FS1, FuboTV and Sling TV provide access to various sports channels such as ESPN, ABC, CBS, NBC, NFL Network, and more. Check the channel lineups of each platform to see the full list of available sports channels.

Q: Are there any free trials available for these streaming services?

A: Yes, FuboTV offers a seven-day free trial period, while Sling TV offers a discounted rate for the first month of subscription. Take advantage of these trials to test out the platforms before committing to a monthly subscription.