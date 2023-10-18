Heading Missing

The Travel Channel’s hit reality adventure series, “Expedition Bigfoot,” has premiered its fourth season. The show follows a team of five experts as they embark on a quest to find the mythical creature known as Bigfoot. In the latest episode, strange sounds lead to a disturbing discovery for Ronny and Mireya, Bryce hears blood-curdling screams near the target zone, and Russell tracks a mysterious creature as it makes its way to the mainland.

To watch the newest series of “Expedition Bigfoot” without traditional cable services, fans can stream it through Philo or FuboTV. Both streaming services offer a free trial to new subscribers. Philo provides 60+ channels, including the Travel Channel, while FuboTV offers over 120 news, entertainment, and sports channels.

The Travel Channel’s official synopsis explains that Bigfoot is a legendary cryptid believed to be a large, hairy, bipedal apelike creature. Many reported sightings come from the Pacific Northwest. In “Expedition Bigfoot,” an elite team of researchers uses advanced data algorithms to narrow down the search for the elusive creature to central Oregon. The series follows the team as they venture into the deep woods in the hopes of finding evidence of Bigfoot’s existence.

The show features a lineup of experts in Bigfoot lore and science, including Bryce Johnson, Mireya Mayor, Russell Acord, Ronny LeBlanc, and Ryan Golembeske. According to Matthew Butler, the general manager of the Travel Channel, the team’s journey is both formidable and full of jeopardy, ensuring that skeptics and believers alike will be captivated the unique trek they undertake.

Philo is an entertainment streaming service that offers a free trial and costs $25 per month for a live TV subscription. It includes a range of channels such as MTV, and subscribers can stream on up to three devices simultaneously, create multiple profiles, and save shows for up to one year.

FuboTV, on the other hand, offers a 7-day free trial and starts at $70 per month for the Pro Plan, which includes MTV and over 120 channels. The Elite package is available for $80 monthly, offering over 180 channels and more than 130 events in 4K. Both plans allow users to record and watch on unlimited screens.

With the fourth season of “Expedition Bigfoot” now airing, fans can follow the thrilling journey of the team as they search for evidence of the legendary Bigfoot creature in central Oregon.

