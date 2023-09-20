Expedition Bigfoot: Season 4 Episode 4 Premieres Tonight!

The Travel channel has just premiered a new season of its hit reality adventure series, “Expedition Bigfoot.” In season 4, a team of five experts will embark on a thrilling quest to find the elusive creature known as Bigfoot.

Tonight, Wednesday, September 20th, at 10 p.m., the much-anticipated episode 4 of season 4 will air on the Travel channel. However, if you don’t have traditional cable services, there’s no need to worry. You can still enjoy the show streaming it on Philo or FuboTV, both of which offer a free trial for new subscribers.

In this upcoming episode, the team will uncover evidence of a cloaked Bigfoot, leading them to explore an abandoned mine. Meanwhile, Ronny and Mireya will test a baiting technique, Russell will investigate strange sounds coming from a mysterious grove, and Bryce will stumble across possible evidence of a missing person. The suspense is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

“Expedition Bigfoot” follows an elite team of researchers who utilize advanced data algorithms and eyewitness accounts to narrow down their search for Bigfoot to the central Oregon area. With sightings from the Pacific Northwest accounting for a significant portion of Bigfoot encounters, the team ventures deep into the woods in hopes of finding concrete evidence of the creature’s existence.

Philo and FuboTV are great streaming options for those without cable. Philo offers a free trial and a subscription for $25 per month, while FuboTV provides a 7-day free trial and plans starting at $70 per month. Both services allow you to watch on multiple devices simultaneously and offer a wide range of channels and additional features.

Don’t miss out on this thrilling season of “Expedition Bigfoot.” Join the team on their captivating journey into the unknown and witness their search for the legendary creature that has captured the imagination of skeptics and believers alike.

