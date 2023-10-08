New York Giants vs. Miami Dolphins: How to Watch the Game Online and TV Schedule

The New York Giants will be facing off against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season. The Giants, who currently have a 1-3 record, are hoping to turn their season around with a win on the road. On the other hand, the Dolphins, with a record of 3-1, are coming off their first loss and will be looking to bounce back with a strong performance.

The game is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, October 8, at 1:00 p.m. ET. Fans who want to watch the game online can do so through various streaming services. One option is Sling TV, which is currently offering 50% off the first month for new subscribers. Sling TV provides access to live TV channels including FOX, which will be broadcasting the Giants vs. Dolphins game. Another streaming option is NFL+, the official streaming service of the NFL. With NFL+, fans can watch live NFL games on their mobile devices. ESPN+ is also a great option for those who want to watch the game and other NFL games airing on ESPN.

For those looking for a free streaming option, Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial and carries nearly every channel needed to watch the NFL regular season.

The 2023-2024 NFL season schedule is also available for fans to view, with game times, television stations, and streaming services listed. It’s important to note that some games have yet to be scheduled.

In conclusion, fans of the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins can watch their favorite teams face off in Week 5 of the NFL season through various online streaming services. Whether it’s Sling TV, NFL+, ESPN+, or Fubo TV, there are multiple options available for fans to catch all the action on their screens.

