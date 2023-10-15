Week 6 NFC North Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears

The Minnesota Vikings will face off against the Chicago Bears in a highly anticipated NFC North matchup this Sunday. The Bears are looking to win back-to-back games for the first time in a year and a half after their recent victory over the Washington Commanders. Led rookie quarterback Justin Fields, the Bears are gaining momentum and hoping to continue their success. On the other hand, the Vikings are coming off a loss to the Chiefs and may be without star wide receiver Justin Jefferson due to a hamstring injury.

The game is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, October 15 at 1:00 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable, you can watch the game online through various streaming services. Sling TV offers a 50% discount on your first month subscription, allowing you to watch the game for as low as $22.50. Sling TV also provides 50 hours of free DVR recording space.

Another option is the NFL+ streaming service, starting at $40 per year. NFL+ gives you access to live local and primetime games on your mobile device, perfect for staying up to date with all the action. ESPN+ is also a reliable streaming service that offers the Vikings vs. Bears game, as well as other NFL games airing on ESPN.

If you’re looking for a free streaming option, Fubo’s live TV streaming service offers a seven-day free trial. With Fubo, you can access nearly every channel needed to watch the NFL regular season.

The Vikings have had a four-game winning streak against the Bears, but with the Bears’ recent improvement and the potential absence of Justin Jefferson, this game could go either way. Football fans will undoubtedly be tuning in to see which team comes out on top in this NFC North battle.

Sources: NFL, Sling TV, NFL+