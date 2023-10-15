The Ravens and Titans Face off in London in Week 6

The Baltimore Ravens will travel to London to take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 6 of the NFL season. This will be the final London game of the year and one of five international contests scheduled for the 2023 season.

The Titans, with a record of 2-3, will be looking for their first away win of the season. Despite having a strong defense, they have struggled on the road. On the other hand, the Ravens come into the game with a 3-2 record and will be seeking redemption after a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in their last trip to London in 2017.

The Ravens and Titans have not faced each other since the 2021 playoffs, and their overall series is tied at 13-13.

The game between the Ravens and Titans is scheduled for Sunday, October 15, with a 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff time. It will be nationally televised on the NFL Network.

For those without cable TV, there are several streaming options available. Sling TV is offering a 50% discount on the first month of subscription, including access to the NFL Network. ESPN+ is another option at a cost of $10 per month or $100 for an annual subscription.

Mobile streaming is available through NFL+, the official streaming service of the NFL. It offers access to NFL Network, live local and primetime games, and the ability to watch up to eight games simultaneously.

For free streaming options, Fubo’s live TV streaming service offers nearly every channel needed to watch NFL games, with a seven-day free trial available.

The Ravens vs. Titans game is just one of many exciting matchups scheduled for the 2023-2024 NFL season. The complete schedule, including game times and broadcast information, is available below:

Sources:

– NFL.com