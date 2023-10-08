“90 Day Fiancé” Season 10 Premieres with Returning Couple and New Pairs

The highly popular reality show, “90 Day Fiancé,” is back for its tenth season, featuring a mix of returning couple and six brand-new pairs. Premiering on Sunday, October 8 at 8 p.m. on TLC, the show follows couples who have applied for or already received a K-1 visa as they navigate the challenges of marriage and the decision to spend their lives together. Since its debut in 2014, “90 Day Fiancé” has had eight seasons and spawned 17 spinoffs.

For those without a cable subscription, the premiere episode can be streamed through streaming services such as Philo, FuboTV, or DirecTV Stream, all of which offer a free trial for new subscribers. Additionally, previous seasons of the show can be found on Philo for those who want to catch up quickly.

In Season 10, viewers can expect to see the continued journey of Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazollo’s problematic relationship. As for the new couples, they will have three months to get married before their K-1 visa expires. The six new pairs are Jasmine and Gino, Sophie and Robert, Manuel and Ashley, Nick and Devin, Justin and Nikki, and Anali and Clayton.

The premise of the show revolves around the challenges faced in long-distance relationships and the difficult decision of whether to marry within the 90-day time frame. The couples experience the complexities of international romances, cultural and language barriers, and the stigma often associated with being considered mail-order spouses. If they do not marry before the visa expires, the foreign partners must return to their home countries.

Now, viewers can stream “90 Day Fiancé” on Philo’s entertainment streaming service, which offers over 60 channels, or on FuboTV, which provides access to favorite TV shows and live sports events. Additionally, DirecTV Stream offers TLC streaming and a $30 off discount for new subscribers.

In conclusion, “90 Day Fiancé” Season 10 brings back familiar faces and introduces new couples into the unique reality TV world of international relationships and the challenges they face. Viewers can tune in on TLC or stream the show through various streaming services for an exciting and dramatic viewing experience.

