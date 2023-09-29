Yankees vs. Royals: Key Matchup at Kauffman Stadium

The Kansas City Royals will face off against the New York Yankees in an exciting game at 8:10 PM ET on Friday. If you don’t want to miss a single moment, sign up for Fubo to watch the matchup live. And if you’re looking to add some excitement to the game, place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook using the bonus code “GNPLAY” for special offers.

The Yankees will be relying on their strong batting and pitching performance. They rank eighth in MLB action with 218 total home runs and have a solid .398 slugging percentage. However, the team’s batting average is second-worst in the league at .226. Their offense has scored 4.2 runs per game, placing them 24th in the league. On the pitching side, the Yankees’ staff ranks 10th in the majors with an average of nine strikeouts per nine innings and has a team ERA of 3.94.

Taking the mound for the Yankees will be Carlos Rodon, who has a 5.74 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched this season. Rodon will aim for his third quality start in a row and will look to pitch at least five innings for the fourth consecutive outing.

As the Yankees and Royals face off in this important game, it will be interesting to see which team comes out on top. Make sure to tune in and enjoy the action!

Sources:

– Fubo

– BetMGM Sportsbook

Definitions:

– MLB: Major League Baseball

– ERA: Earned Run Average