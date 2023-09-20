Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays Face Oswaldo Cabrera and the New York Yankees in the Second Game of a Three-Game Series

The Toronto Blue Jays will be taking on the New York Yankees in the second game of their three-game series on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET. This matchup will be available to stream on Fubo, so fans can catch all the action.

The Yankees have had a solid season in terms of home runs, hitting 208 which ranks eighth in the league. However, their slugging percentage of .396 ranks 22nd in MLB and their team batting average is a low .225, ranking 29th in the league. The Yankees have scored 633 runs this season, averaging 4.2 per game, which ranks 24th in MLB. Their on-base percentage of .303 is also low, ranking 26th in the league. On the pitching side, the Yankees have the eighth-best ERA in the majors at 3.99 and strike out an average of 9 batters per nine innings.

The Yankees will be starting Michael King in this game. King has a record of 4-6 and will be making his seventh start of the season. In his last outing against the Boston Red Sox, King gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in 4 2/3 innings pitched. So far this season, none of King’s starts have met the criteria for a quality start, and he has only pitched through or past the fifth inning twice.

Overall, this promises to be an exciting matchup between two talented teams. The Blue Jays will rely on the impressive skills of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who has been a standout player this season. The Yankees will look to their lineup to provide the offensive firepower needed to secure a victory.

