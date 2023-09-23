Yale Bulldogs vs. Cornell Big Red: Preview and Key Stats

The Yale Bulldogs (0-1) are set to face off against the Cornell Big Red (1-0) in an Ivy League battle at the Yale Bowl on Saturday, September 23, 2023. Yale currently holds the 62nd-ranked scoring offense, averaging 24 points per game, but has struggled defensively, allowing an average of 49 points per game, the fourth-worst in the league. Meanwhile, Cornell ranks 71st in the FCS in scoring with an average of 23 points per game, while boasting the 26th best defense, giving up just 20 points per game.

In terms of key statistics, Yale has gained an average of 369 offensive yards per game, ranking them 124th in the league, while Cornell has gained 401 offensive yards per game, placing them at 122nd. On the defensive side, Yale has given up an average of 491 yards per game, ranking 15th, while Cornell has allowed an average of 239 yards per game, placing them at 4th.

Yale’s Nolan Grooms has been a standout player for the Bulldogs this season, completing 70.6% of his passes for 112 yards and one touchdown, while also rushing for 68 yards on 12 carries. Tre Peterson leads the team in rushing with 95 yards on 17 carries, and Mason Tipton has been the top receiver, recording 76 yards and one touchdown.

For Cornell, Jameson Wang has been their key player, throwing for 293 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 85 yards on 17 carries. Davon Kiser leads the team in receiving yards with 141 and one touchdown.

The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+ and will take place at the Yale Bowl in New Haven, Connecticut.

