Wyoming Cowboys and Boise State Broncos Clash in MWC Showdown

The Wyoming Cowboys and Boise State Broncos will go head-to-head in an exciting matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at Albertsons Stadium. This clash of Mountain West Conference rivals promises to deliver a thrilling game filled with intensity and fierce competition.

One of the key statistics to observe is the offensive performance of both teams. Boise State currently ranks 57th in the FBS with an average of 29.7 points per game. However, their defense has struggled, ranking 108th in points allowed with an average of 428.3 points per contest. On the other hand, Wyoming has faced challenges in terms of total yards per game, ranking 21st-worst with an average of 324.7. However, their defense has been more effective, surrendering an average of 380.4 total yards per game, placing them 78th in the FBS.

To catch all the action, make sure to tune in to the game on Fox Sports 2. The kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 PM ET, and the game will be streamed live on Fubo. This thrilling showdown will take place in Boise, Idaho, at Albertsons Stadium, providing an electric atmosphere for fans in attendance.

FAQ:

Q: What are the key statistics for Wyoming and Boise State?

A: Wyoming has struggled with offensive yards, ranking 120th with an average of 324.7 yards per game. Boise State, on the other hand, ranks 55th with an average of 425.1 yards per game. Defensively, Wyoming ranks 64th, allowing an average of 380.4 yards per game, while Boise State ranks 93rd, allowing 428.3 yards per game.

Q: Who are the stats leaders for Wyoming?

A: Andrew Peasley leads Wyoming in passing with 970 yards, 12 touchdowns, and two interceptions. Harrison Waylee is their top rusher with 540 yards and three touchdowns. Wyatt Wieland leads in receiving yards with 250 and four touchdowns.

Q: Who are the stats leaders for Boise State?

A: Taylen Green is Boise State’s dual-threat quarterback with 1,041 passing yards, five touchdowns, and five interceptions. Ashton Jeanty leads in rushing with 868 yards and 11 touchdowns. Eric McAlister leads in receiving with 628 yards and four touchdowns.

(Source: Data Skrive)