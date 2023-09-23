Wyoming Cowboys vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers: Game Preview and Key Statistics

The Wyoming Cowboys (2-1) will face off against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-1) at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

In terms of offensive performance, Wyoming is currently ranked 108th in the FBS, averaging 327.3 yards per game. Defensively, they are ranked 75th, allowing an average of 363.7 yards per game. On the other hand, Appalachian State ranks 37th in total offense, posting an average of 451.0 yards per game. Defensively, they are ranked 85th, allowing an average of 375.7 yards per game.

If you’re wondering how to watch the game, it will be broadcasted on CBS Sports Network and can also be streamed live on Fubo. The game will take place in Laramie, Wyoming, at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium.

Here are some key statistics to note for both teams:

Wyoming:

– Offense Yards Average: 327.3 (107th)

– Defense Yards Average: 363.7 (75th)

– Rush Yards Average: 165.3 (64th)

– Pass Yards Average: 162.0 (120th)

– Turnovers: 5 (77th)

– Takeaways: 4 (67th)

Appalachian State:

– Offense Yards Average: 451.0 (51st)

– Defense Yards Average: 375.7 (83rd)

– Rush Yards Average: 197.7 (30th)

– Pass Yards Average: 253.3 (55th)

– Turnovers: 3 (31st)

– Takeaways: 6 (26th)

In terms of individual performances, Andrew Peasley leads Wyoming with 350 passing yards and has scored five touchdowns so far this season. For Appalachian State, Joey Aguilar has compiled 690 passing yards with nine touchdowns and has also rushed for 63 yards with one score.

Nate Noel is the top rusher for Appalachian State, accumulating 422 yards and four touchdowns. On the receiving end, Wyatt Wieland leads Wyoming with 145 yards and one touchdown, while Kaedin Robinson has the most receiving yards for Appalachian State with 154 and two touchdowns.

Both teams have shown strengths and weaknesses in their performances leading up to this game. It will be an exciting matchup to watch as the Wyoming Cowboys take on the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

