The Wonderful World of Disney’s 100th Anniversary Special: A Joyful Reunion of Beloved Characters

The highly anticipated Disney’s 100th Anniversary Special is set to air on ABC at 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 15, 2023. Hosted Kelly Ripa, the special will kick off with an episode of “America’s Funniest Videos” before bringing together an all-star ensemble of beloved characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Titled “Once Upon a Studio,” the special aims to create a joyful, entertaining, and emotional reunion as more than 500 characters from over 85 Disney feature-length and short films come together for a spectacular group photo. This gathering serves as a momentous milestone to celebrate not only Disney’s rich history but also its cultural impact.

“Once Upon a Studio” promises to showcase new hand-drawn and computer-generated animation, highlighting 10 decades of storytelling, artistry, and technological achievements. In addition to the reunion, the special will include sneak peeks of upcoming Disney projects, as well as world broadcast premieres of the new animated short film, “Once Upon a Studio,” and the beloved Oscar-winning feature, “Encanto.”

To catch the special, viewers have the option to live stream ABC on fuboTV or DirecTV Stream. FuboTV offers over 100 live and on-demand channels, including popular networks like AMC, ESPN, HGTV, and NBC Sports. Their plans range from $69.99 to $99.99 a month, with a seven-day free trial available. On the other hand, DirecTV Stream provides access to more than 100 channels, unlimited Cloud DVR storage, and the ability to stream on up to three devices simultaneously. Their packages start from $64.99 to $154.99 a month, with a five-day free trial.

Join the festivities and witness this once-in-a-lifetime gathering of Disney’s most iconic characters as they commemorate the magic, wonder, and legacy of Disney’s 100th anniversary.

