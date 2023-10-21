Wofford Terriers vs Mercer Bears: Preview and Key Statistics

The Wofford Terriers and the Mercer Bears are set to face off in a SoCon matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at Five Star Stadium. Both teams have had different levels of success this season, with Mercer holding a 4-3 record while Wofford is still looking for their first win at 0-7.

Offensively, Mercer has been averaging 329.6 yards per game, ranking 78th in the FCS. On the defensive side, they have been surrendering 328.4 yards per game, ranking 40th. Wofford, on the other hand, has struggled offensively, averaging only 237.1 total yards per game, which is the sixth-worst in the nation. Their defense has been slightly better, giving up 390.7 total yards per game.

When it comes to key statistics, Mercer has the advantage in most categories. They average more rushing yards per game with 137 compared to Wofford’s 115, and their passing offense is also superior with an average of 192.6 yards compared to Wofford’s 122.1. The turnover battle favors Mercer as well, with Wofford ranking 106th in turnovers compared to Mercer’s rank of 53rd. However, Wofford has been more successful in takeaways, ranking 34th compared to Mercer’s rank of 66th.

In terms of individual performances, Wofford’s quarterback Pauly Seeley V has thrown for 637 yards, while Mercer’s Carter Peevy has thrown for 1,344 yards. The leading rusher for Wofford is Ryan Ingram with 431 yards, while Al Wooten II leads Mercer with 397 yards. The top receiver for Mercer is Ty James with 764 yards, while Kyle Pinnix leads Wofford with 153 yards.

Overall, this matchup presents an interesting contrast between Mercer’s balanced offense and Wofford’s struggling offense. Mercer will look to capitalize on their statistically superior position, but Wofford will aim to secure their first win of the season. Tune in to ESPN+ to catch the action!

