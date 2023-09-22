The Wisconsin Badgers Face off Against the Purdue Boilermakers in Big Ten Matchup

The Wisconsin Badgers (2-1) are set to play against the Purdue Boilermakers (1-2) in a Big Ten conference showdown on Friday, September 22, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. Both teams will be looking to secure a victory and improve their conference standing.

Wisconsin has shown strength on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 440.7 yards per game, which ranks 41st in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). However, their defense has struggled, ranking 81st and allowing 367.7 yards per game. On the other side, the Purdue offense ranks 65th with 397.7 total yards per game, while their defense ranks 106th, allowing 409.3 yards per game.

This game will be televised on Fox Sports 1 at 7:00 PM Eastern Time. Fans can also choose to livestream the game on Fubo. The game will take place at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Key statistics for both teams show that Wisconsin has the advantage in offensive yards, rushing yards, turnovers, and takeaways. Purdue, on the other hand, has the advantage in passing yards and defensive yards allowed.

Leading Wisconsin’s offense is quarterback Tanner Mordecai, who has thrown for 703 yards and has two touchdowns and two interceptions. Chez Mellusi has been their top rusher, with 267 yards and four touchdowns. Chimere Dike leads the team in receiving yards with 161.

Purdue’s offense is led quarterback Hudson Card, who has thrown for 825 yards and three touchdowns. The top rusher for Purdue is Devin Mockobee with 186 yards and two touchdowns. Deion Burks and Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen are the top receivers for the Boilermakers.

Both teams will be looking to make a statement and secure a conference win. It will be an exciting matchup to watch as these Big Ten rivals go head-to-head.

