Wisconsin Badgers to Face Iowa Hawkeyes in Big Ten Battle

The Wisconsin Badgers (4-1) are gearing up for a Big Ten showdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-1) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium. With an average of 413.6 yards per game, Wisconsin’s offense currently ranks 54th in the FBS. On the defensive side, they also rank 54th in total defense, allowing an average of 354.8 yards per game.

On the other hand, the Iowa Hawkeyes have struggled offensively, ranking last in the FBS with an average of 249.2 yards per game. However, their defense has been more impressive, ranking 28th in the FBS with only 324.5 yards surrendered per game.

The game will be broadcasted on FOX and can also be streamed on Fubo and ESPN+. It is scheduled to start at 4:00 PM ET in Madison, Wisconsin.

Looking at the key statistics, Wisconsin has a stronger rushing attack with an average of 203.8 yards per game, ranking 18th in the FBS. Meanwhile, Iowa’s rushing offense has struggled, averaging only 119.3 yards per game, ranking 108th.

In terms of passing yards, Wisconsin ranks 92nd with an average of 209.8 yards per game, while Iowa ranks 131st with an average of 129.8 yards per game.

Both teams have had their fair share of turnovers and takeaways. Wisconsin ranks 64th in turnovers with 8, while Iowa ranks 91st with 10 turnovers. On the flip side, Wisconsin ranks 26th in takeaways with 10, while Iowa ranks 39th with 9.

Tanner Mordecai leads Wisconsin’s offense with 1,022 passing yards and three touchdowns. He has also contributed to the rushing game with 153 yards and four touchdowns. Braelon Allen has been a standout in the rushing department, accumulating 472 yards and seven touchdowns.

For Iowa, Cade McNamara has thrown for 505 yards and four touchdowns. Leshon Williams leads the team in rushing with 285 yards, while Erick All is their top receiver with 280 yards and three touchdowns.

