Preview: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

This Saturday, October 21, 2023, the Wisconsin Badgers (4-2) will face off against the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-4) in a Big Ten matchup at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. Both teams will be aiming to secure a crucial victory in this game.

In terms of offensive production, the Badgers are averaging 398.7 yards per game, ranking 64th in the FBS. On the defensive side, they have been solid, allowing an average of 335.2 yards per game, which ranks them 39th overall. Illinois, on the other hand, has struggled both offensively and defensively. They are averaging 371.6 total yards per game (84th in the FBS) but have allowed 398.4 yards per game (101st in the FBS).

When it comes to key statistics, Wisconsin has the advantage in several categories. They have a stronger rushing game, with an average of 185.8 rushing yards per game (32nd in the FBS), compared to Illinois’ 124.6 rushing yards per game (103rd in the FBS). However, Illinois has a slight edge in the passing game, averaging 247 passing yards per game (54th in the FBS), while Wisconsin averages 212.8 passing yards per game (87th in the FBS). Wisconsin has also been more disciplined with the ball, having only ten turnovers (74th in the FBS) compared to Illinois’ 14 turnovers (123rd in the FBS).

As for individual performances, Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai has thrown for 1,128 yards this season, completing 63.7% of his passes. He has also been a threat on the ground, contributing 161 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. Running back Braelon Allen has been the top rusher for Wisconsin, tallying 559 yards and seven touchdowns. Wide receiver Will Pauling leads the team with 30 receptions for 303 yards.

For Illinois, quarterback Luke Altmyer has thrown for 1,576 yards, completing 63.3% of his passes. He has also rushed for an average of 28.7 yards per game and scored three rushing touchdowns. Running back Reggie Love III has 252 rushing yards and one touchdown, while wide receiver Isaiah Williams leads the team with 546 receiving yards and one touchdown.

In conclusion, the Wisconsin Badgers and the Illinois Fighting Illini will face off in a crucial Big Ten matchup. Wisconsin has the advantage in key statistical categories and will be looking to build on their solid offensive and defensive performances so far this season. However, Illinois will be aiming to put up a strong fight and secure a much-needed victory. It will be an exciting game to watch.

Sources:

– Data Skrive