The Dallas Wings and Atlanta Dream Face Off in WNBA Playoffs

The Dallas Wings are set to host the Atlanta Dream in the opening round of the WNBA Playoffs. Game 2 promises to be an exciting matchup between these two teams.

The game will take place at the College Park Center, with tip-off scheduled for 9:00 PM ET. The match can be viewed live on ESPN.

When it comes to key stats, the Dallas Wings have been averaging 87.9 points per game this season, just 3.9 more points than the Atlanta Dream allows. The Wings have a shooting percentage of 44.3%, slightly higher than the 43.0% of shots made the Dream’s opponents. In games where the Wings shoot over 43.0% from the field, they have a strong 16-7 record.

Regarding three-point shooting, the Wings have a 31.7% shooting percentage for the season, which is only 1.6 percentage points lower than their opponents’ shooting percentage from deep. The team has performed well in games where they shoot over 33.3% from beyond the arc, with a 12-6 record. Both teams have similar rebounding rates, with the Wings averaging 2.6 more rebounds per game.

In terms of recent performance, the Wings have been scoring an average of 92.2 points per game in their last 10 appearances. Defensively, they have allowed an average of 88.0 points per game during the same period. The team has also improved their three-point shooting, making 0.2 more three-pointers per game in the last 10 matches compared to their season average.

As for player injuries, Lou Lopez Senechal and Diamond DeShields are both currently out of the game due to knee injuries.

