New York Rangers Look to Extend Winning Streak Against Struggling Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild, who have endured a tough four-game losing streak, will be hosting the red-hot New York Rangers, winners of six straight games, on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. While the Wild will be looking to turn their fortunes around, the Rangers are determined to continue their winning ways.

With over 1,000 out-of-market NHL games and original programming, fans can catch all the action through ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. The match will be televised on ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX as the Rangers aim to triumph over the struggling Wild.

Defensively, the Wild have had a challenging season so far, conceding 42 goals in just 10 games, which ranks them 31st in the NHL. On the flip side, their offensive prowess has been noticeable, as they have scored a total of 35 goals, placing them eighth in the league.

On the other hand, the Rangers have been strong defensively, allowing only 19 goals in 10 games, the second-best record in the NHL. They have also displayed a balanced offense, scoring 30 goals during that stretch.

As the teams face off, several key players will undoubtedly have an impact on the outcome. Mats Zuccarello and Joel Eriksson Ek have been crucial contributors for the Wild, while Artemi Panarin and Adam Fox have shined for the Rangers.

With both teams showcasing talent on their rosters, this matchup promises to be an exciting clash between struggling and surging teams. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to witness the action as the Wild strive to halt their losing streak and the Rangers aim to extend their winning streak.

FAQs

1. Where can I watch the Minnesota Wild vs. New York Rangers game?

You can catch the game on ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX.

2. How many goals has each team scored this season?

The Wild have scored a total of 35 goals, while the Rangers have scored 30 goals so far.

3. Who are the key players to watch in this matchup?

Key players for the Wild include Mats Zuccarello and Joel Eriksson Ek, while the Rangers’ key players are Artemi Panarin and Adam Fox.

4. What is the defensive record of each team?

The Wild have conceded 42 goals this season, while the Rangers have only allowed 19 goals.

5. What time is the game?

The game is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.