The Minnesota Wild and Florida Panthers Face Off in Season Opener

The Minnesota Wild and Florida Panthers will kick off the 2023 NHL season on Thursday, October 12. Both teams will be looking to start the season off strong in this highly anticipated matchup. Fans can catch the game on ESPN+, BSFL, BSN, and BSWI.

The Minnesota Wild had a solid 2022 season, allowing only 219 total goals, ranking sixth in the league for the fewest goals against. They scored 239 goals themselves, ranking 23rd in the league. With a +20 goal differential, they finished 14th in the league. Their power-play performance was decent, with 54 goals on 252 chances, ranking 15th in the NHL.

Key players for the Wild include Kirill Kaprizov, Mats Zuccarello, Matthew Boldy, Joel Eriksson Ek, and Marcus Johansson. Kaprizov had an exceptional season with 40 goals and 35 assists, making him a strong offensive threat. Zuccarello, Boldy, Eriksson Ek, and Johansson also contributed significantly to the team’s success in the previous season.

The Florida Panthers had a slightly higher goals against average, allowing 272 total goals in 2022. However, their offensive performance was impressive, scoring 288 goals and ranking sixth in the league. With a goal differential of +16, they finished 16th in the league. Their power-play proficiency was notable, with 63 goals on 276 chances, placing them eighth in the NHL.

Key players for the Panthers include Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov Jr., Carter Verhaeghe, Brandon Montour, and Sam Reinhart. Tkachuk had an outstanding season with 40 goals and 69 assists, accumulating 109 points. Barkov Jr., Verhaeghe, Montour, and Reinhart also made significant contributions to the team’s success in the previous season.

Both teams will be aiming to start the new season on a positive note and continue building on their previous successes. Fans can expect an exciting and competitive game between these two talented teams.

