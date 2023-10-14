Toronto Maple Leafs Prepare to Face the Minnesota Wild After Matthews’ Hat Trick

The Toronto Maple Leafs are gearing up to take on the Minnesota Wild in their next game following Auston Matthews’ impressive hat trick in their most recent game. The match will be held on Saturday at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.

To catch the action, fans can tune in to ESPN+, BSN, or BSWI to watch the Maple Leafs game against the Wild. ESPN+ is a popular streaming service that offers over 1,000 out-of-market NHL games and original programming.

Stats from the 2022 season reveal that the Wild had a total of 219 goals conceded, ranking them sixth in the NHL. Their power-play conversion rate of 21.43% placed them at number 15 in the league. The team’s key players, such as Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello, have made significant contributions to the team’s performance.

On the other hand, the Maple Leafs conceded a total of 220 goals, making them the seventh-fewest in NHL action in the 2022 season. Their power-play conversion rate of 26.02% was the second-best in the league. Notable players for the Maple Leafs include Mitchell Marner, William Nylander, and Auston Matthews, who scored the hat trick in their most recent game.

Overall, both teams have shown strong performance in the past season, and this upcoming game promises to be an exciting matchup between the Maple Leafs and the Wild.

