Minnesota Wild’s Ryan Hartman Shines with Hat Trick

In a thrilling game, Ryan Hartman of the Minnesota Wild showcased his exceptional hockey skills scoring a remarkable hat trick in their most recent matchup. However, the Wild’s journey doesn’t end there, as they prepare to face the Philadelphia Flyers in their upcoming game on Thursday, hosted the Flyers in Philadelphia.

Fans can catch all the action, including over 1,000 out-of-market NHL games and original programming, subscribing to ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. For this specific game, the Wild vs. Flyers clash can be streamed live on ESPN+ and Hulu, ensuring fans don’t miss any exciting moments.

The Minnesota Wild has been delivering an impressive performance this season. Defensively, they have allowed a total of 25 goals, averaging at 4.2 goals per game, which currently places them as the sixth-best scoring team in the league. On the other hand, the Wild’s solid defense has conceded 23 goals in their last 10 matchups, averaging at 3.8 goals per game.

Ryan Hartman’s tremendous hat trick adds to the Wild’s offensive prowess. Hartman has been a key player, scoring four goals and delivering three assists in six games. With a faceoff win percentage of 48%, Hartman’s performance has significantly contributed to the team’s success on the ice.

As the Wild prepare for their game against the Flyers, they will be keen to maintain their strong offensive presence while solidifying their defense. The Flyers, who have one of the top defenses in the league, have conceded 16 goals this season, averaging at 2.7 goals per game.

Fans can get their NHL tickets for any game this season at Ticketmaster, ensuring they don’t miss the chance to witness their favorite teams in action. Additionally, you can show your support for the Minnesota Wild visiting Fanatics, where you can find officially licensed NHL gear, including jerseys, shirts, and more.

FAQs

1. Where can I watch the Minnesota Wild vs. Philadelphia Flyers game?

The game can be streamed live on ESPN+ and Hulu.

2. Who scored a hat trick for the Minnesota Wild?

Ryan Hartman scored an impressive hat trick in their last game.

3. How many goals has Ryan Hartman scored this season?

Ryan Hartman has scored four goals in six games.

4. How can I get tickets for NHL games?

You can purchase NHL tickets for any game this season at Ticketmaster.

5. Where can I find official NHL merchandise?

You can find officially licensed NHL gear, including jerseys and shirts, at Fanatics.