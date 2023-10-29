The New Jersey Devils Aim to Continue Their Winning Streak Against the Minnesota Wild

The New Jersey Devils are gearing up to face off against the Minnesota Wild in what promises to be an action-packed NHL game. With a record of 4-2-1, the Devils are heading into this matchup with confidence after securing a win in their last game. On the other hand, the Wild are coming off a loss and looking to bounce back.

Fans who want to catch all the thrilling NHL action can do so tuning into ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, or MSGSN. Moreover, those looking for an all-access pass to over 1,000 out-of-market NHL games and original programming can subscribe to ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Minnesota Wild will be aiming to knock off the Devils in this exciting showdown. Known for their offensive prowess, the Wild have scored 29 goals this season, placing them seventh in the NHL. However, their defense has struggled, allowing 33 goals thus far, ranking them 31st in the league. It will be interesting to see if they can tighten up their defensive game and find a way to neutralize the Devils’ offensive power.

On the other hand, the New Jersey Devils have been solid on both ends of the ice. They have scored 29 goals, putting them in the top echelon of NHL teams in terms of goals per game. Defensively, they have allowed 26 goals, which places them 20th in the league. With key players like Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, and Dougie Hamilton leading the charge, the Devils have been a force to be reckoned with this season.

As the game unfolds, fans can expect an intense battle with both teams striving for a victory. The Wild will rely on players like Mats Zuccarello, Joel Eriksson Ek, and Kirill Kaprizov to generate scoring opportunities, while the Devils will look to their key players, including Tyler Toffoli, Timo Meier, and Ryan Hartman, to maintain their offensive dominance.

FAQ:

Q: Where can I watch the Wild vs. Devils game?

A: The game can be streamed on ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN.

Q: How can I access over 1,000 out-of-market NHL games?

A: Subscribe to ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle for access to NHL games and original programming.

Q: Which team has a better offensive record?

A: The New Jersey Devils have scored 29 goals, placing them among the top teams in the NHL.

Q: Who are the key players to watch in this game?

A: Key players for the Minnesota Wild include Mats Zuccarello, Joel Eriksson Ek, and Kirill Kaprizov. For the New Jersey Devils, keep an eye on Tyler Toffoli, Timo Meier, and Ryan Hartman.