The New Jersey Devils Take on the Slumping Minnesota Wild

The New Jersey Devils (5-2-1) are set to face off against the struggling Minnesota Wild (3-4-2) on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. The Wild, who have lost three consecutive games, will be looking to turn their season around with a win on home ice. Meanwhile, the Devils will aim to build on their strong start to the season and continue their winning streak.

This highly anticipated game can be watched on various platforms including ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2. Fans are encouraged to tune in and catch all the action as these two teams battle it out on the ice.

With an exciting matchup like this, it’s no wonder that NHL fans are eager to secure their tickets. Luckily, Ticketmaster offers a convenient way to purchase tickets for any NHL game this season.

The Minnesota Wild have struggled defensively, conceding a total of 37 goals this season, ranking them 30th in the NHL. On the other hand, their offense has been more impressive, with 32 goals scored, making them the eighth-best offensive team in the league.

Key players to watch out for on the Wild include Joel Eriksson Ek, Kirill Kaprizov, Mats Zuccarello, Ryan Hartman, and Patrick Maroon. These players have been instrumental in the team’s offensive efforts and will be relied upon to produce against the Devils.

Defensively, the New Jersey Devils have allowed 29 goals so far this season, placing them 17th in the NHL. However, their offense has been potent, scoring a total of 33 goals, making them the sixth-best scoring team in the league.

Key players for the Devils include Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, Tyler Toffoli, Timo Meier, and Luke Hughes. These players have been instrumental in the team’s success and will be vital in their quest for another victory.

With both teams having their strengths and weaknesses, this game promises to be an exciting and closely contested battle. Fans can expect a high-scoring affair with plenty of action on both ends of the ice.

