Chicago White Sox vs. Boston Red Sox: Preview and Probable Starting Pitcher

The Chicago White Sox will face off against the Boston Red Sox on Friday at 7:10 PM ET. The game will take place at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, and will be televised on NESN.

The White Sox have had a mediocre performance in both batting and pitching this season. They currently rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 164 home runs and 26th in team slugging percentage with .388. Furthermore, their team batting average of .240 ranks 23rd among MLB teams. They have scored only 624 runs this season, which is the 28th lowest in the league.

On the pitching side, the White Sox rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest. Their pitchers strike out 9.4 batters per nine innings, which is the third-best in the league. However, they have a combined ERA of 4.97, ranking 26th, and a 1.427 WHIP, which is the fifth-highest in MLB.

Taking the mound for the White Sox will be Touki Toussaint. This will be his 15th start of the season. In his last outing against the Minnesota Twins, Toussaint allowed only one earned run and three hits in five innings pitched. He has a season average of 4.2 frames per outing and has pitched through or past the fifth inning 10 times in his 14 starts.

Both teams will be looking for a win in this matchup as they continue their pursuit of a playoff spot. It will be an exciting game to watch for baseball fans. Tune in to NESN or watch the live stream on Fubo to catch all the action.

Definitions:

– Batting average: Percentage of at-bats in which a batter gets a hit.

– Slugging percentage: Total bases divided at-bats.

– On-base percentage: Percentage of times a batter reaches base.

– Quality start: A start in which a pitcher completes at least six innings and gives up three or fewer earned runs.

– ERA: Earned run average; the average number of earned runs a pitcher allows per nine innings.

– WHIP: Walks plus hits per innings pitched; a measure of a pitcher’s control and ability to prevent baserunners.

Sources:

– Data Skrive: MLB statistics and game information

– BetMGM: Sportsbook for odds and betting information