White Sox vs. Red Sox: The Battle of the Hottest Hitters

The Boston Red Sox and the Chicago White Sox are set to face off on Sunday at Fenway Park, and two players to watch out for are Rafael Devers and Luis Robert. These two sluggers have been heating up the field with their impressive performances.

The White Sox currently rank 21st in Major League Baseball in home runs, with 165 under their belt. However, their team slugging percentage of .387 is among the lowest in the league, ranking 26th. They also have a team batting average of .239, which places them at 24th in the league.

In terms of scoring runs, the White Sox have scored just 627 runs this season, averaging only four runs per game. This puts them at 28th in MLB. Their on-base percentage of .293 is the worst in the league. On the positive side, the team has an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game, ranking 19th.

When it comes to the pitching staff, the White Sox have a 9.4 K/9 rate, which is the fourth-best in baseball. However, they have a combined ERA of 4.93, which ranks 26th in MLB. Their WHIP of 1.424 is also among the highest in the league.

As for the probable starting pitcher for the White Sox, Mike Clevinger will be taking the mound for his 23rd start of the season. In his last outing against the Washington Nationals, Clevinger gave up only one earned run in nine innings pitched. He has been on a streak of quality starts and has not allowed any earned runs in seven appearances this season.

In summary, the White Sox have been struggling offensively this season, ranking near the bottom in important offensive categories. However, they have a strong pitching staff that has been performing well in terms of strikeouts. Mike Clevinger, their probable starting pitcher, has been in great form recently.

