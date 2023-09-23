Preview: Chicago White Sox vs. Boston Red Sox

Summary:

The Chicago White Sox will face off against the Boston Red Sox in an exciting match at Fenway Park on Saturday. The game is scheduled to start at 4:10 PM ET. Fans can catch all the action signing up for Fubo or watching on NESN. Those looking to bet on the game can take advantage of special offers using the bonus code “GNPLAY” with BetMGM Sportsbook.

When it comes to batting performance, the White Sox have hit 164 home runs this season, ranking 21st in Major League Baseball. However, their slugging percentage is only .387, placing them 26th in the league. The team has a batting average of .240, which is 23rd among MLB teams. In terms of runs scored, the White Sox have ranked 28th with just 626 runs this season. Their OBP of .294 is the lowest in the league.

On the pitching side, the White Sox have struck out an average of 8.7 batters per game, ranking 18th among MLB offenses. As a pitching staff, they have a strikeout rate of 9.3 batters per nine innings, which is the fifth-best in the league. However, their ERA of 4.96 places them 26th in baseball. Their combined WHIP is 1.426, ranking 25th in MLB.

The White Sox will send Dylan Cease to the mound as their probable starting pitcher. Cease has a record of 7-8 this season and has earned 11 quality starts in his 31 appearances. In his last game, Cease pitched six innings, giving up three earned runs and four hits.

Both teams have had their ups and downs this season, and this game promises to be an exciting matchup between the White Sox and the Red Sox. Fans can expect a competitive and thrilling game at Fenway Park.

Sources:

– BetMGM Sportsbook

– Data Skrive