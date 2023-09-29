Chicago White Sox vs. San Diego Padres: Preview and Game Information

The Chicago White Sox will be facing off against the San Diego Padres on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. The game is scheduled to start at 7:40 PM ET and will be televised on NBCS-CHI. Fans can also stream the game on Fubo. BetMGM Sportsbook is offering special offers for betting on this match-up with the bonus code “GNPLAY”.

The White Sox batting performance this season has been average, with a team batting average of .239, ranking 24th in Major League Baseball. They have hit a total of 168 home runs, placing them 20th in the league. However, their slugging percentage of .385 is low, placing them 25th in MLB. The White Sox have scored the 29th-most runs in baseball, averaging just four runs per game.

On the pitching side, the White Sox have performed decently. Their pitching staff has an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game, which is 18th in MLB. They have a team ERA of 4.93, ranking them 26th in the league. Their WHIP is 1.418, ranking 25th in MLB.

The White Sox’s probable starting pitcher for this game is Dylan Cease, who has a record of 7-8 this season. Cease has been in good form recently, earning two quality starts in a row and allowing zero earned runs in three of his last 32 appearances.

Overall, the White Sox will be looking to improve their batting performance and continue their solid pitching as they take on the San Diego Padres. It will be an exciting matchup to watch.

Definitions:

– Slugging Percentage: A measure of a player’s power, calculated as total bases divided at-bats.

– Quality Start: A start a pitcher in which they pitch at least six innings and allow three or fewer earned runs.

– WHIP: Walks plus hits per inning pitched, a measure of a pitcher’s effectiveness in preventing baserunners.