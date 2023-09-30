The San Diego Padres and Chicago White Sox to Face Off in Saturday’s Game

The San Diego Padres and Chicago White Sox will go head-to-head on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field. Players like Juan Soto and Andrew Vaughn are expected to make their mark at the plate in this exciting matchup.

The White Sox have had a decent performance this season in terms of batting and pitching. They have hit 170 home runs, ranking them 20th in the league. However, their team slugging percentage of .386 puts them at 25th place in the majors, and their batting average of .239 ranks 24th in the league.

In terms of scoring runs, the White Sox have recorded 639 runs this season, averaging just four runs per game. This places them at the 29th spot in MLB. Additionally, their On-Base Percentage (OBP) of .292 is the lowest in the league.

On the pitching side, the White Sox have a respectable strikeout rate, averaging 8.7 strikeouts per game, ranking them 18th among MLB offenses. Their pitching staff has also maintained a solid 9.3 K/9 rate, which is the fifth-best in baseball. However, their combined Earned Run Average (ERA) of 4.92 places them at 26th in the league, and their combined Walks plus Hits per Innings Pitched (WHIP) of 1.418 ranks 25th in MLB.

Taking the mound for the White Sox in Saturday’s game will be Mike Clevinger, who has a record of 9-8 this season. Clevinger has been performing well recently, with four consecutive quality starts. He has also had seven appearances this season with zero earned runs out of 23 chances.

Overall, this is set to be an exciting game between the Padres and the White Sox. Fans can tune in to witness the action and see how the teams perform on both offense and defense.

