White Sox vs. Diamondbacks: Preview and Game Information

The Arizona Diamondbacks will face off against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field. The game is scheduled to start at 2:10 PM ET and will be broadcast on NBCS-CHI. Fans can also stream the game on Fubo.

The White Sox have had a mediocre season, ranking 21st in the MLB with 166 home runs. Their slugging percentage of .386 places them 25th in the league, and their team batting average of .239 ranks 23rd overall. Chicago has struggled to score runs, sitting at 28th in the league with just 634 runs scored this season.

Defensively, the White Sox have struggled to get on base, ranking last in the league with an OBP of .293. However, they have managed to strike out their opponents with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game. On the pitching side, the White Sox have a decent strikeout rate of 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, which is the fifth-most in the majors. However, they have struggled with an ERA of 4.97, placing them 26th in the league.

The White Sox will give Touki Toussaint the starting pitcher duties for this game. Toussaint has a 4-7 record this season and has been consistent with quality starts in two out of his 15 games. He has recently pitched five innings or more in his last two starts.

The Diamondbacks and the White Sox have had an interesting season so far, and this game will be an opportunity for both teams to showcase their skills. Fans can catch all the action on NBCS-CHI or stream the game on Fubo.

Sources:

– NBCS-CHI

– Fubo

Definitions:

– MLB: Major League Baseball

– OBP: On-Base Percentage

– ERA: Earned Run Average

Note: This article is a summary of the source article and does not include any direct quotes or images.