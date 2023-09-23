Toledo Rockets Host Western Michigan Broncos in MAC Battle

The Toledo Rockets (2-1) are set to face off against the Western Michigan Broncos (1-2) in a MAC showdown on September 23, 2023, at The Glass Bowl stadium in Toledo, Ohio. Both teams have contrasting performances this season.

Toledo has displayed an impressive offensive game, ranking 24th in the FBS with an average of 40 points per game. Their scoring prowess is complemented a solid defense, ranked 36th in scoring defense with 16.7 points allowed per game. This balanced performance has contributed to their 2-1 record.

On the other hand, Western Michigan has struggled in both offense and defense this season. They rank 17th-worst in points per game with only 17.3 and 15th-worst in points allowed per game with 35.3. As a result, they hold a 1-2 record and have room for improvement in their upcoming matchup.

Toledo’s quarterback DeQuan Finn has been a standout player, showcasing his abilities as a dual-threat. He has accumulated 554 passing yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions, along with 144 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Running back Peny Boone has been a key contributor on the ground, leading the team with 191 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Western Michigan’s quarterback Jack Salopek has thrown for 278 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions this season. Running back Jalen Buckley has been their primary rusher, accumulating 311 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Kenneth Womack has been a reliable target, leading the team with 132 receiving yards.

Fans can catch all the action of this MAC battle on ESPN+. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 PM ET at The Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio. For more college football coverage, be sure to tune in to Fubo and ESPN+ throughout the season.

