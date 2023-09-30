Western Michigan Broncos Prepare to Face Ball State Cardinals

The Western Michigan Broncos will be hosting a MAC clash against the Ball State Cardinals this Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The Broncos have struggled on both offense and defense this season, ranking 23rd worst in scoring offense, averaging only 20.8 points per game, and sixth worst in scoring defense, allowing an average of 38.8 points per game. On the other hand, Ball State has struggled offensively, ranking seventh worst in total yards per game with 285.3. However, their defense has performed better, surrendering an average of 383.5 total yards per contest, ranking 89th.

In terms of key statistics, Western Michigan has averaged 364.8 offensive yards per game and allowed 415.3 defensive yards per game. They have been particularly effective in the rushing game, ranking 31st with an average of 195.8 rushing yards per game. Their passing game has struggled, ranking 115th with an average of 169 passing yards per game. The team has also committed 7 turnovers and achieved 6 takeaways so far this season.

For Western Michigan, Treyson Bourguet has been the leading passer with 348 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Jalen Buckley has been their most productive rusher with 501 yards and four touchdowns. Zahir Abdus-Salaam has contributed 149 rushing yards and one touchdown. Kenneth Womack leads the team in receiving with 144 yards, while Anthony Sambucci and Blake Bosma have also made contributions.

On the Ball State side, Kadin Semonza has thrown for 480 yards, three touchdowns, and five interceptions. Marquez Cooper has been their leading rusher with 234 yards and one touchdown. Tanner Koziol and Qian Magwood have been their top receivers with 156 and 131 yards respectively.

To catch the game between Western Michigan and Ball State, viewers can tune in to ESPN+ for the live stream. The game will kick off at 3:30 PM ET.

Sources:

– Data Skrive