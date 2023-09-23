Preview: Western Illinois vs. Southern Utah College Football Matchup

The upcoming college football matchup between the Western Illinois Leathernecks and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds is set to take place at Eccles Coliseum on Saturday, September 23, 2023. Both teams are currently winless, with a 0-3 record for the season.

Southern Utah has been averaging 19.3 points per game on offense, ranking 81st in the FCS, while their defense ranks 69th, allowing 29.3 points per game. On the other hand, Western Illinois’ defense has been struggling, giving up an average of 45 points per game, which is among the worst in the FCS. However, their offense ranks 53rd, scoring 26.3 points per game.

In terms of key statistics, Western Illinois has averaged 310.3 offensive yards per game, ranking 73rd, while Southern Utah has averaged 317.7 offensive yards per game, ranking 69th. Defensively, Western Illinois has allowed an average of 521.7 yards per game, ranking 127th, while Southern Utah has allowed 371.3 yards per game, ranking 74th.

On the offensive side, Western Illinois quarterback Matt Morrissey has thrown for 812 yards this season, completing 57.5% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes. Ludovick Choquette has been a key player in the rushing game, gaining 113 yards on 30 carries and scoring two touchdowns. Seth Glatz has contributed both on the ground and as a receiver, accumulating 52 rushing yards and 83 receiving yards.

For Southern Utah, Justin Miller has thrown for 682 yards, completing 49.4% of his passes and collecting five touchdowns. Braedon Wissler leads the team in rushing with 81 yards on 33 carries. Zack Mitchell has been the top receiver, recording 16 receptions for 279 yards and two touchdowns.

If you’re looking to watch this matchup, it will be broadcasted on ESPN+. The game will kick off at 8:00 PM ET in Cedar City, Utah.

