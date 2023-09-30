Citadel Bulldogs and Western Carolina Catamounts Set to Clash in SoCon Battle

The Citadel Bulldogs and the Western Carolina Catamounts are gearing up to face each other in a matchup of SoCon opponents on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Johnson Hagood Stadium. The Bulldogs have had a tough start to the season, ranking last in scoring offense, averaging just 5 points per game, and 10th-worst in scoring defense, allowing 42.3 points per game. On the other hand, Western Carolina’s offense has been impressive, ranking 13th-best in the FCS with 36.8 points per game. However, their defense has been giving up 27 points per game, placing them 63rd.

For those looking to catch the game, it will be available to stream on ESPN+. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:00 PM ET.

When comparing the key statistics of both teams, Western Carolina holds the advantage in several categories. They lead the FCS in offensive yards per game with 517.8, while Citadel ranks 104th with just 226 yards per game. On the defensive side, Western Carolina allows an average of 368 yards per game, placing them at 87th, while Citadel is giving up 520 yards per game, ranking 127th.

Leading the way for Western Carolina is quarterback Cole Gonzales, who has thrown for 1,019 yards and 10 touchdowns with only two interceptions. He has also contributed 73 rushing yards. Running back Desmond Reid has been productive on the ground, amassing 469 yards and five touchdowns on 80 carries. Censere Lee leads the team in receiving yards, with 251 yards and four touchdowns on 13 catches.

For the Bulldogs, quarterback Dustin Fletcher has thrown for 211 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He has also rushed for 37 yards. Cooper Wallace leads the team in rushing with 178 yards on 41 carries, and he has also contributed six receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown. Tyson Trottier has made the most of his one catch, totaling 75 yards and a touchdown.

It will be an intriguing matchup between two teams with different strengths and weaknesses. Western Carolina’s potent offense will look to exploit Citadel’s struggling defense, while the Bulldogs will aim to find success on offense against a middling Catamounts defense. Tune in to ESPN+ to catch all the action!

