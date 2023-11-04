West Virginia Mountaineers and BYU Cougars Set to Clash in Big 12 Showdown

In a highly anticipated matchup between Big 12 opponents, the West Virginia Mountaineers and BYU Cougars are gearing up to go head-to-head on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The clash will take place at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Both teams enter this game with identical 5-3 records, making it a crucial battle for their season aspirations. West Virginia has been averaging 30.8 points per game offensively, securing the 49th spot in the FBS rankings. Defensively, they have allowed an average of 26.5 points per game, placing them 76th in the FBS.

On the other hand, BYU’s offense has been generating 24.9 points per game, which lands them in the 86th spot. Defensively, they have given up an average of 25.6 points per game, ranking 69th in the FBS.

The clash between West Virginia and BYU promises to be an exciting showdown, with both teams looking to gain a crucial victory to bolster their season. Fans can catch the game live on FOX at 7:00 PM ET.

FAQs

6. Who are the key players to watch for on West Virginia and BYU?

– West Virginia’s Garrett Greene has been a dual threat at quarterback, while CJ Donaldson has been productive in the rushing game. For BYU, Kedon Slovis is the key quarterback, and LJ Martin leads their rushing attack.

