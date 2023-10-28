Washington Huskies to Face Stanford Cardinal in Pac-12 Matchup

The highly-ranked Washington Huskies (7-0) are gearing up to take on the Stanford Cardinal (2-5) in a thrilling Pac-12 showdown at Stanford Stadium on Saturday, October 28, 2023. As one of the top-performing teams in the country, the Huskies have dominated the field this season, showcasing their formidable offense and solid defensive skills.

Washington boasts an impressive offensive record, ranking fourth-best in the nation with an average of 507.1 yards per game. Led their talented quarterback, Michael Penix Jr., the Huskies have displayed an exceptional passing game, with Penix Jr. throwing for a remarkable 2,576 yards and 20 touchdowns this season. Their receiving corps, spearheaded Rome Odunze and Ja’Lynn Polk, has been instrumental in their success, racking up impressive yardage and touchdowns.

Defensively, the Huskies have held their own, ranking 85th in the nation with an average of 386.7 yards allowed per game. While they have room for improvement in this area, their solid offense has compensated for any defensive gaps. Turnovers have also been a key factor for the Huskies, with their defense ranking 49th nationally in takeaways.

On the other side of the field, the Stanford Cardinal have struggled this season with a record of 2-5. Their offense has been lackluster, averaging only 361.9 yards per game. Quarterback Ashton Daniels has shown promise, but the team has struggled to find consistency and put up significant points on the board.

Defensively, Stanford has faced an uphill battle, ranking fifth-worst in the FBS with an average of 465.9 total yards allowed per game. This vulnerability may be an advantage for the powerhouse offense of the Washington Huskies.

In conclusion, the upcoming matchup between the Washington Huskies and the Stanford Cardinal promises to be an exciting contest. While the Huskies have clearly established themselves as a dominant force this season, the Cardinal will be looking to defy the odds and pull off an upset. Tune in to Fox Sports 1 to catch all the action on Saturday, October 28, as these two teams battle it out on the gridiron.

FAQ

When is the game between Washington Huskies and Stanford Cardinal?

The game between the Washington Huskies and Stanford Cardinal is scheduled for Saturday, October 28, 2023.

What time is the game?

The game is set to kick off at 7:00 PM ET.

Where can I watch the game?

The game will be broadcasted on Fox Sports 1.

Can I stream the game online?

Yes, you can stream the game online watching it on Fubo.

Where is the game taking place?

The game will be held at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, California.