Washington Huskies vs. California Golden Bears: Key Matchup in the Pac-12

The No. 8 Washington Huskies will face off against the California Golden Bears in an anticipated Pac-12 showdown on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Washington has emerged as a formidable force this season, ranking in the top 25 in both scoring offense and scoring defense. Cal, on the other hand, has relied on its strong defense to elevate its performance.

Washington’s offense has been dominant, averaging an impressive 46.7 points per game, making it the eighth-best in the nation. Their defense has also been stellar, allowing only 12 points per game, placing them 15th in scoring defense. Conversely, Cal’s offense ranks 44th in the FBS with an average of 437.3 total yards per game. However, their defense has shone, giving up only 280.7 total yards per contest, placing them at 25th-best in the nation.

The game will be televised on ESPN and can also be streamed live on Fubo. The matchup promises to be an exciting one as both teams look to showcase their strengths. Washington boasts impressive offensive statistics, with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. leading the charge. Penix has thrown for 1,332 yards, completing 74.3% of his passes, with 12 touchdowns and only one interception this season. Running back Dillon Johnson has been a key contributor on the ground, amassing 83 yards and scoring a touchdown.

Cal has relied on quarterback Ben Finley who has thrown for 319 yards this season while showcasing accuracy with a completion rate of 68.1%. Running back Jaydn Ott has been instrumental in the ground game, rushing for 266 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter has been a top performer in the receiving game, accumulating 147 yards and two touchdowns.

This Pac-12 matchup between Washington and Cal promises to be an intense battle between two teams with diverse strengths. With Washington’s formidable offense going up against Cal’s stingy defense, fans can expect a thrilling game. Tune in to witness this clash of Pac-12 rivals on ESPN and experience the excitement of college football.

