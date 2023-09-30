How to Watch the Washington vs. Arizona College Football Game Live

The Washington Huskies are looking to maintain their undefeated record as they face off against the Arizona Wildcats this weekend. Despite being the favorites, Arizona is coming into the game with confidence after a win against Stanford. If you can’t make it to the stadium, here’s how you can watch the game live from the comfort of your couch.

The game will take place on Saturday, September 30th at 10:00 p.m. ET at Arizona Stadium in Tucson. If you have cable, you can watch it on the Pac-12 Network. However, if you’ve cut the cord, you’ll need a live TV streaming service to tune in.

Your options for streaming the game are limited since it will be televised on Pac-12 Network. The two services that offer this channel are FuboTV and Sling TV. Both services provide access to a lineup of live TV channels without a contract.

FuboTV is the more comprehensive option, offering over 175 channels including Pac-12 Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, and more. It also allows for three concurrent streams and up to 250 hours of cloud DVR storage. The Pro tier costs $74.99/month, while the Elite tier costs $84.99/month. You can test out either tier for seven days with a free trial.

On the other hand, Sling TV is a more affordable option. You can customize your channel lineup based on your preferences, making it more cost-effective. To access Pac-12 Network for the game, you’ll need the Orange or Blue package and the Sports Extra add-on. The Orange or Blue package costs $20/month for the first month and $40/month thereafter, while the Sports Extra add-on costs $11/month.

Both options give you the opportunity to stream the Washington vs. Arizona game live. Whether you choose the comprehensive options of FuboTV or the affordability of Sling TV, you can enjoy the game without a cable contract. Take advantage of free trials offered these services to determine which one works best for you.

