The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – Episode 3 “Paris Sera Toujours Paris”

The third episode of the new “Walking Dead” spinoff, titled “Paris Sera Toujours Paris,” is set to air on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at 9 p.m. on AMC. The episode follows the group as they arrive in Paris, with a focus on Isabelle confronting her past and growing closer to Daryl.

In this new series, Daryl Dixon, played Norman Reedus, finds himself washed ashore in France and embarks on a journey to piece together how he got there and why. As he travels through a broken but resilient France, he forms connections that complicate his ultimate plan of finding a way back home.

Alongside Reedus, the series features a talented cast including Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi, and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi.

Daryl Dixon was a beloved character in the original “The Walking Dead” series, which concluded its 11-season run in November 2022. AMC has also announced another spinoff featuring Andrew Lincoln reprising his role as Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira as Michonne, set to debut in 2024.

For those looking to catch this episode and other AMC shows, streaming options are available. Philo is a streaming service that offers over 60 channels for $25 a month with a seven-day free trial. Some of the channels included are A&E, AMC, BET, Comedy Central, Discovery, Food Network, HGTV, History, Lifetime, MTV, Nickelodeon, and TLC.

SlingTV is another option, offering two different levels: Orange, with 31 channels, and Blue, with 41 channels, for $40 a month. Sling is currently offering the first month for $15. Premium subscribers can also enjoy a free month of Showtime, STARZ, and EPIX. Channels available on SlingTV include CMT, Bravo, BET, Comedy Central, A&E, AMC, Animal Planet, Discovery+, Hallmark, History, National Geographic, Lifetime, TLC, and USA.

Don’t miss out on the exciting journey of Daryl Dixon and his companions in “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon,” airing on AMC. Stay tuned for more thrilling spinoffs and episodes in the “Walking Dead” universe.

