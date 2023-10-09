Pennsylvania Woman Selected to Compete on “The Voice” After Blind Audition

A talented Pennsylvania woman, Ms. Monet, has been chosen to participate in the hit singing competition show, “The Voice,” following her impressive blind audition on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ms. Monet, who is a radio personality in Pittsburgh, caught the attention of coaches Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani, both of whom turned their chairs for her.

Interestingly, Ms. Monet revealed that she had previously worked as a background singer on Stefani’s holiday album in 2017. However, she ultimately chose McEntire as her coach for the competition. Fans can tune in to watch the blind auditions on Monday, October 9th, at 8 p.m. on NBC.

During the blind auditions, the coaches, which also include Niall Horan and John Legend, are unable to see the performers, relying solely on their vocal talent. If a coach is impressed with what they hear, they can hit a button to rotate their chair and select the artist for their team. In the event that multiple coaches turn their chairs, the artist has the power to choose their desired coach. On the other hand, if no coaches turn their chairs, the artist is unfortunately eliminated from the competition.

NBC has introduced a new twist this season known as the “block.” Each coach now has an extra set of buttons with the names of the other three coaches, allowing them to prevent a fellow coach from adding a new artist to their team. This adds an exciting element of strategy to the blind auditions. The blocked coach only becomes aware that they have been blocked when they press their button and see their lane light up with the word “blocked.” If a coach does not press their button, the block remains available for future auditions.

Following the blind auditions, the competition progresses through the battle rounds, knockouts, playoffs, and finally, live performance shows. Exciting developments are sure to arise as the season unfolds, so stay tuned!

