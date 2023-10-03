The Voice: Blind Auditions Continue Tonight on NBC’s Singing Competition Show

Tonight, NBC’s popular singing competition show, “The Voice,” will continue with its blind auditions. The episode will air at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. Viewers can watch the show live through various streaming platforms like Peacock, fuboTV (free trial), and Sling.

During the blind auditions, the four coaches – Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend – are positioned with their backs to the stage. They can only hear the artists’ performances but cannot see them. If a coach likes what they hear, they have the option to rotate their chair and select the artist for their team. If more than one coach turns their chair, the artist then has the choice to choose their desired coach. However, if no coaches select the artist, they are eliminated from the competition.

Following the blind auditions, the show progresses to the battle rounds, knockouts, playoffs, and live performance shows. This season, NBC has reintroduced the block feature during the blind auditions. Each coach’s chair now has an extra set of buttons with the names of the other coaches. This allows a coach to block another coach from adding an artist to their team. However, the coach can only use their block button once during the first round of the competition. The blocked coach discovers they’ve been blocked if they press their button and see their lane light up with the word “blocked.”

In addition to the coaches’ dynamics, “The Voice” has an array of streaming options available to viewers. Peacock, starting at $5.99 a month for Premium, offers a vast selection of content including NBC, Bravo, and Telemundo, with both ad-supported and ad-free options. FuboTV, a streaming service with over 100 live and on-demand channels, includes cloud DVR features and a seven-day free trial. Channels available on FuboTV range from AMC and ESPN to NBC Sports and Comedy Central. Sling, another streaming service, offers two subscription options – Orange and Blue – both priced at $40 a month. Sling provides various channels, including networks like Bravo, BET, and Discovery+.

Overall, “The Voice” remains a popular show where talented artists showcase their skills and compete for the opportunity to be guided renowned coaches and ultimately win the competition.

