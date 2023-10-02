The Voice Season 4 Blind Auditions Continue with Exciting Twists

The blind auditions for Season 4 of “The Voice” are in full swing, and fans are eagerly tuning in to see the talented artists hoping to make it to the next round. This season, the coaches Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend have their ears open to hear the artists but are unable to see them.

During the blind auditions, if a coach likes what they hear, they have the power to rotate their chair, signaling their interest in selecting the artist for their team. If multiple coaches turn their chairs, the artist has the enviable task of choosing their preferred coach. However, if no coaches turn their chairs, the artist is unfortunately eliminated from the competition.

In addition to the intense competition between the coaches, NBC has brought back a favorite twist this season – the block. Each coach has a set of buttons with the names of the other three coaches. By using their block button, they can prevent a fellow coach from adding a new artist to their team. The drama escalates when a blocked coach discovers that they have been blocked another coach, but only if they press their button.

Looking beyond the blind auditions, “The Voice” will progress through the battle rounds, knockouts, playoffs, and live performance shows. This exciting format keeps the audience engaged as they witness the growth and development of the artists throughout the competition.

To catch up on “The Voice” without cable, viewers have several streaming options. Peacock, available starting at $5.99 a month, offers both ad-supported and ad-free plans and includes over 80,000 hours of content from NBC, Bravo, and Telemundo. FuboTV offers more than 100 live and on-demand channels and includes cloud DVR. Sling, with two subscription options starting at $40 a month, provides access to a wide range of popular channels.

As the blind auditions continue and the competition heats up, fans of “The Voice” can expect more surprises, incredible performances, and tough decisions from the coaches. It’s a season that promises to captivate audiences with its exceptional talent and entertaining twists.

