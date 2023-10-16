“The Voice” Blind Auditions Continue Tonight with More Aspiring Singers

Tonight, “The Voice” will feature another round of blind auditions, where aspiring singers will showcase their talent in front of a panel of coaches. The show airs from 8-10 p.m. on NBC and can also be streamed on Peacock, fuboTV, and Sling.

During blind auditions, the coaches, which include Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani, are unable to see the performers, but they can only hear them. If a coach is impressed a singer, they have the option to turn their chair around and select the artist for their team. If more than one coach turns their chair, the artist gets to choose who they want as their coach. However, if no coach turns their chair, the singer is eliminated from the competition.

This season, NBC has introduced a new feature called “the block” during blind auditions. Each coach has an extra set of buttons with the other three coaches’ names on them. By using this block, a coach can prevent another coach from adding an artist to their team. The blocked coach can only discover that they have been blocked when they press their button and see their lane light up with the word “blocked.” If the coach does not press their button, the block remains available for another audition.

After the blind auditions, the next rounds of the competition include the battle rounds, knockouts, playoffs, and live performance shows. Each coach aims to build a winning team and guide their artists to success throughout the season.

“The Voice” is a popular singing competition that has launched the careers of many talented artists. Viewers can tune in to witness the excitement of the blind auditions and see which coaches will recruit the most promising singers to their teams.

