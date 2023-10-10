Blind Auditions Continue on “The Voice”

The blind auditions on NBC’s hit show, “The Voice,” are in full swing as the coaches, Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, and John Legend, listen to talented singers and choose performers for their teams. Last week, viewers saw the audition of Ms. Monet, a radio personality from Pittsburgh, who ultimately picked McEntire as her coach. The blind auditions are a unique aspect of the show, where the coaches can only hear the artists, not see them. If a coach likes what they hear, they can rotate their chair to select the artist for their team. If more than one coach turns their chair, the artist then has the power to choose their coach. However, if no coaches turn their chairs, the artist is eliminated from the competition.

This season, NBC has introduced a new twist called “the block.” Each coach has an extra set of buttons with the other three coaches’ names on them. This allows a coach to prevent another coach from adding a new artist to their team. Coaches can only use their block buttons on one artist during the entire first round of the competition. The blocked coach will only discover they’ve been blocked if they press their button, and their lane lights up with the word “blocked.” If a coach chooses not to press their button, the block remains available for another audition.

After the blind auditions, the show moves on to the battle rounds, knockouts, playoffs, and finally, the live performance shows. “The Voice” continues to captivate audiences with its unique format and the exceptional talent it attracts.

If you want to watch “The Voice” without cable, you can live stream it on platforms like Peacock, fuboTV, and Sling. Peacock offers various plans starting at $5.99 a month and includes more than 80,000 hours of content from NBC, Bravo, and Telemundo. FuboTV is a streaming service that offers over 100 live and on-demand channels, including popular ones like AMC, NBC Sports, and ESPN. Sling TV is another option, providing access to different channel packages starting at $40 a month.

Sources: NBC, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling