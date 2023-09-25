The Voice Season 24 Premiere: Where and How to Watch

The popular singing competition series, The Voice, is set to return with a new season on Monday, September 25th. This season’s coaches will include newcomer Reba McEntire, as well as returning coaches Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend. However, it will be the first season without country music star Blake Shelton as a coach in the show’s 12-year history.

For those wondering where they can watch the season 24 premiere of The Voice, there are a few options available. It will be available for live streaming on platforms such as FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and Peacock Premium Plus subscription.

FuboTV is a streaming service that offers an alternative to regular cable subscription. While it is sports-focused, its standard package includes over 100 live channels for $74.99 a month after a free trial. These channels include popular networks like ESPN, ABC, NBC, CBS, TLC, and MTV. FuboTV also offers on-demand shows and movies, as well as the option to record your favorite TV shows.

Similarly, DirecTV Stream offers a variety of channels and features, with its base package starting at $74.99 a month after a free trial. It provides over 75 live TV channels, and interested viewers can explore all of DirecTV Stream’s channel packages on their website.

Peacock, on the other hand, is not a live streaming service, but it allows users to live stream most NBC shows and specials with its Premium Plus streaming package. For $11.99 a month, users can access a wide range of NBC content. Alternatively, users can opt for the limited-ad plan for $5.99 a month, which offers the option to stream new episodes of The Voice the day after they premiere.

So, whether you choose FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, or Peacock Premium Plus, you’ll have the opportunity to catch The Voice Season 24 premiere and enjoy the journey of aspiring singers competing for the title.

