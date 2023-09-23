VMI Keydets vs. Wofford Terriers: SoCon Clash

The VMI Keydets and the Wofford Terriers will face off in a Southern Conference battle on Saturday, September 23, 2023. The game will take place at Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium in Lexington, Virginia.

Both teams have struggled offensively this season. VMI is averaging 299.3 yards per game, ranking 87th in the FCS, while Wofford’s offense ranks seventh-worst with just 197.3 total yards per game. Defensively, VMI is giving up 359.7 yards per game, placing them 61st, while Wofford ranks 99th with 426 total yards allowed per contest.

Quarterback Collin Ironside has been a bright spot for VMI, throwing for 459 yards and three touchdowns with only one interception. Rashad Raymond leads the team in rushing with 134 yards, while Aidan Twombly is the top receiver with 164 yards and one touchdown.

For Wofford, Bryce Corriston has thrown for 218 yards and one touchdown without an interception. Ryan Ingram leads the team in rushing with 133 yards and one touchdown.

If you want to catch the game, it will be broadcasted on ESPN+ at 1:30 PM ET. You can also stream the game on ESPN+. It promises to be an exciting matchup between two SoCon rivals.

Sources:

– Data Skrive