New Article: Virginia Tech Hokies to Face Syracuse Orange in Exciting ACC Clash

The Virginia Tech Hokies (3-4) are preparing to host a highly anticipated ACC battle against the Syracuse Orange (4-3) on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia. This matchup promises to be an exciting clash between two competitive teams in the conference.

Virginia Tech’s offense has been averaging 359.9 yards per game, placing them 91st in the FBS rankings. On the other hand, their defense holds a solid 43rd rank, allowing only 341.6 yards per contest. Syracuse’s offense has been generating an average of 28.7 points per game, ranking them 70th in the FBS, while their defense sits at 45th, surrendering 22.1 points per game.

Fans and college football enthusiasts can catch all the action tuning in to ESPN for the live broadcast of the game. For those who prefer streaming, Fubo and ESPN+ are excellent options to watch the game online.

Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse Game Info:

– Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023

– Time: 7:30 PM ET

– Channel: ESPN

– Live Stream: Watch the game on Fubo

Key Statistics:

Virginia Tech:

– Offensive Yards Avg. (Rank): 359.9 (100th)

– Defensive Yards Avg. (Rank): 341.6 (35th)

– Rush Yards Avg. (Rank): 140.3 (88th)

– Pass Yards Avg. (Rank): 219.6 (78th)

– Turnovers (Rank): 8 (38th)

– Takeaways (Rank): 9 (78th)

Syracuse:

– Offensive Yards Avg. (Rank): 399.9 (75th)

– Defensive Yards Avg. (Rank): 380.7 (68th)

– Rush Yards Avg. (Rank): 167 (53rd)

– Pass Yards Avg. (Rank): 232.9 (63rd)

– Turnovers (Rank): 12 (89th)

– Takeaways (Rank): 12 (35th)

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders:

– Passing: Kyron Drones – 1,043 yards, 6 touchdowns, 1 interception

– Rushing: Bhayshul Tuten – 360 yards, 3 touchdowns

– Receiving: Jaylin Lane – 341 yards, 5 touchdowns

Syracuse Stats Leaders:

– Passing: Garrett Shrader – 1,376 yards, 8 touchdowns, 5 interceptions

– Rushing: LeQuint Allen – 511 yards, 7 touchdowns

– Receiving: Umari Hatcher – 346 yards, 2 touchdowns

The Virginia Tech Hokies and the Syracuse Orange are both eager to secure a victory in this ACC clash. Expect a thrilling contest filled with impressive offensive and defensive plays. Don’t miss out on this exciting matchup between two talented teams.

