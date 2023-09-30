Virginia Tech Hokies to Face Pittsburgh Panthers in ACC Showdown

The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-3) are gearing up for a matchup against the Pittsburgh Panthers (1-3) in an ACC battle at Lane Stadium on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Both teams have struggled offensively this season, but Pittsburgh’s defense has been a standout.

Virginia Tech’s offense has been one of the worst in the country, averaging just 329.3 yards per game, ranking them 110th in the FBS. Their defense hasn’t fared much better, allowing an average of 351 yards per game, placing them 60th in the FBS.

On the other hand, Pittsburgh has also struggled offensively, averaging 317 total yards per game, ranking them 113th. However, their defense has been impressive, allowing an average of just 270.3 yards per game, placing them 11th in the FBS.

This game will be available for viewing on the ACC Network at 8:00 PM ET. Fans can also watch the game through live streaming platforms such as Fubo and ESPN+.

In terms of statistics, Virginia Tech’s key offensive player is Grant Wells, who has thrown for 494 yards, completing 53.2% of his passes. He has thrown for five touchdowns and two interceptions this season. Bhayshul Tuten leads the team in rushing yards with 192 yards and has also contributed as a receiver with eight catches for 95 yards and one touchdown.

Pittsburgh’s offense is led Phil Jurkovec, who has thrown for 583 yards, completing 51.1% of his passes. He has recorded four touchdowns and three interceptions. Rodney Hammond has been their top rusher with 178 yards and three touchdowns.

In terms of receiving, Stephen Gosnell leads Virginia Tech with nine receptions for 133 yards, while Pittsburgh’s Gavin Bartholomew has nine catches for 216 yards and one touchdown.

Both teams will be looking to improve their offensive performance in this ACC matchup. Virginia Tech will need to find a way to break through Pittsburgh’s stout defense, while Pittsburgh will aim to capitalize on Virginia Tech’s struggles on offense.

Sources:

– ACC Network

– Fubo

– ESPN+

– Data Skrive